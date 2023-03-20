AIFF Condoles Death of Ex-India Defender Anthony Rebello

The All India Football Federation condoles the death of former India defender Anthony Rebello, who passed away on Monday. He was 65. Rebello is survived by his wife and two daughters.

One of the finest defenders of the 1970s and 1980s, Rebello had represented India twice in international tournaments. In 1982, he was part of the India squad for the Merdeka Cup in Kuala Lumpur followed by the President’s Cup in Seoul.

Condoling his death, All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey said: “Rebello was one of the most respected defenders of his time because of his skills and never-say-die approach. My heart goes out to his family in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace.”

AIFF Secretary General Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran said: “Rebello was a central defender, who played football with lots of passion and remained a big name in domestic football for many years. The Indian football family is deeply saddened by his demise.”

At the domestic level, Rebello was a pillar of strength for Salgacoar Football Club for many years. Starting from 1977, he played for the Goa giants for 11 seasons on the trot. He was a prominent member of the historic team when Goa won the Santosh Trophy for the first time in the 1983-84 season.

