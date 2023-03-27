CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment NewsIPL 2023Rahul GandhiRising IndiaAtiq Ahmed
Home » Football » AIFF Confirms IWL to Start from April 25 with 16 Teams and Maximum Three Foreigners
1-MIN READ

AIFF Confirms IWL to Start from April 25 with 16 Teams and Maximum Three Foreigners

Published By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: March 27, 2023, 23:04 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian Women's League trophy (AIFF)

Indian Women's League trophy (AIFF)

The top eight sides this season will get direct slots in the next edition of the IWL, which will be played on a home-and-away format

The next edition of the Indian Women’s League (IWL) will kick start on April 25, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) decided during its League Committee meeting on Monday.

AIFF also decided to allow teams to recruit three foreign players with a maximum of two allowed on the field at a time.

The meeting was chaired by Lalnghinglova Hmar over video conferencing on Monday.

Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran was present in the meeting, along with committee members M Satyanarayan, Kiran Chowgule, Reginold Varghese, Amit Chaudhuri and Caitanno Fernandes.

RELATED NEWS

“The Committee, in its first order of the day, decided that the Indian Women’s League shall start from April 25, 2023," AIFF said in a release.

“The Committee took this decision to ensure there was enough gap between the Hero IWL and the Hero 27th Senior Women’s National Football Championships 2022-23.

“…the Committee took a decision to increase the number of foreigners to three, with a maximum of two allowed on the pitch at the same time. This was considered after clubs had requested the same."

In IWL, 16 teams will be split into two groups. The top four teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage. The top eight sides will get direct slots in next season’s IWL, which will be played on a home-and-away format.

The committee also decided to include East Bengal in the IWL this season after much deliberation, in the interest of developing and growing the league. The IFA had requested that East Bengal be considered for inclusion this season.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest Sports News here

About the Author
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
Tags:
  1. aiff
  2. indian football
  3. Indian Women's League
  4. IWL
first published:March 27, 2023, 23:04 IST
last updated:March 27, 2023, 23:04 IST