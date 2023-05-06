AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran Elected AFC Executive Committee Member at SAFF Congress in Dhaka

AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran was on Saturday elected as an executive committee member of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) during the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Congress in Dhaka.

Prabhakaran, who was appointed as the AIFF secretary general last year, made it to the AFC executive committee as a representative of the SAFF.

”On behalf of AIFF, I congratulate Dr Shaji Prabhakaran, Secretary General, for getting elected to the AFC Executive Committee today at the SAFF Congress,” AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said in a release.

”I have no doubt that he will be an asset to the AFC Executive Committee, and the football fraternity across Asia will applaud the decision of the SAFF Congress with the election of him. I wish him good luck.” Prabhakaran said he will work for the development of football in Asia.

”It is an honour for me to represent SAFF in the AFC Executive Committee, and I will try to play my part being a member for the continuous development of football in Asia by working closely with the AFC President and his team.”

