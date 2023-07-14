Ajax Captain Dusan Tadic Set To Terminate Contract With Ajax Following Spat

Ajax captain Dusan Tadic is reportedly expected to terminate his contract with the Dutch giants imminently following a spat with the club and its officials.

Tadic had reportedly been growing dissatisfied with the club’s transfer strategy and the quality of its squad.

Following a disastrous season where Ajax finished third in the Eredivisie after clinching the title for the past three years, Tadic has reportedly expressed his frustrations about being ‘surrounded by lesser players’ and at the Dutch club’s cost-cutting transfer policy.

🚨 Dusan Tadic wants to TERMINATE his contract at Ajax due to a lack of quality within the squad. He hasn’t trained with the team in the last few days because of the dispute.(Source: @MikeVerweij) pic.twitter.com/DgOx1XLqEO — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 14, 2023

This comes following the news of the 34-year-old’s decision to skip the start of pre-season training on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

Since his signing in 2018, Tadic has undergone a renaissance of sorts, establishing himself as one of the most talented attacking midfielders in Europe as he led the side to three consecutive Eredivisie titles.

Tadic provided the much-needed veteran presence in Erik Ten Hag’s youthful Ajax squad that reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019.

In his five years in the club, the Serbian scored 105 goals and provided 112 assists in 241 games for the club, winning three league titles and two Dutch Cups in the process.

But last season, Ajax struggled to find any success, finishing third in the league which meant that they were out of contention for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 13 years.

Following the poor show of results, Ajax club chiefs decided to reign in the spending.

This apparently angered Tadic who did not report to training as required but instead held lengthy discussions with Mislintat alongside his agent Milos Malenovic on Thursday.