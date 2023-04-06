Ajax Plan To Bring Back Dutch Midfielder Donny van de Beek From Manchester United, According to Report

In what is seen as a far cry from his performance for Ajax, Dutch footballer Donny van de Beek’s stint at Manchester United has been nothing less disappointing.

With a lack of adequate game time at the Old Trafford-based outfit, the Netherlands midfielder was falling down in Manchester United’s pecking order.

It is now being learnt that Van de Beek could very well reunite with his former Ajax teammates next season. A report published by Football Insider claims that Ajax are interested in bringing back their former midfielder.

The article further suggests that Van de Beek’s departure from Manchester United, in all likelihood, will take place during the summer transfer window.

Donny van de Beek was signed by Manchester United in 2020. With 41 goals to his name, Van de Beek was regarded as one of Ajax’s brightest stars at that point in time. The Red Devils roped in him from Ajax for an amount of £ 40 million.

The 25-year-old’s current contract with Manchester United is set to expire in 2025. Van de Beek, currently earning a weekly wage of £120,000, has had a dismal three-year spell at Manchester United. According to the above-mentioned outlet, Manchester United officials are willing to accept an offer worth £ 25 million for Van de Beek.

It was believed that a reunion with his former manager Erik ten Hag, could help Donny van de Beek in securing more match time at Manchester United. But in reality, that did not happen. Van de Beek could only make 10 appearances in this campaign for Manchester United before enduring a grievous season-ending injury. In his first stint at Manchester United, Van de Beek scored two goals after featuring in 50 games.

Donny van de Beek was loaned out to Everton in the first half of the 2021-22 season but the move did not pay off much. Plagued by injury, Van de Beek could only make seven appearances for the Toffees. He found the back of the net once for the Merseyside-based club.

With an aim to bolster Manchester United’s midfield, Erik ten Hag is reportedly planning to lure James Ward-Prowse from Southampton during the summer transfer window. After registering 53 points from 28 matches, Manchester United are now placed in fourth position in the Premier League standings. In their next assignment, Manchester United will be hosting Everton on Saturday, April 8.

