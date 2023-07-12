Al Ahli To Put Forth 128 Million Euro Offer To Juventus For Paul Pogba: Report

Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli’s pursuit to sign Paul Pogba is still alive as new reports state that the Saudi side is set to make an offer of 128 million euros to acquire the services of the French midfielder.

Al Ahli are reportedly ready to offer Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba a three-year contract worth 100 million euros plus bonuses, which would total up to 128 million euros, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Saudi side looks to bring in yet another European addition to their side this season, following the signings of Edouard Mendy from Chelsea and Roberto Firmino from Liverpool.

🚨 Paul Pogba is set to be offered £128m over a three year contract to join a club in Saudi Arabia.(Source: @Gazzetta_it) pic.twitter.com/5KlIf2bVu2 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 12, 2023

Pogba also fueled rumours of his transfer recently following his trip to Saudi Arabia. When asked about his trip, Pogba replied saying “Who knows? Now, no. Today, no. Tomorrow, we don’t know."

Pogba left Manchester United last summer to return to Italian side Juventus on a free transfer – six years after first leaving Turin to rejoin the Premier League side.

But his return to Italy hasn’t gone to plan, with his first season back in Serie A heavily disrupted by a series of injuries that limited him to just 10 appearances last term. He has had only one start under his belt for the Bianconeri this past season.

Al Ahli’s deal is contingent on Pogba regaining his fitness levels, as a thorough check of the French international’s physical condition is said to be a top priority for the Saudi side.

Offloading Pogba will prove to be financially beneficial for Juventus as well.

Juventus ran into legal and financial trouble last season, with president Andrea Agnelli and vice-president Pavel Nedved resigning alongside the entire board of directors last November.

Pogba was reported to be one of Juve’s top earners last season, as he raked in over 10 million euros.

With three years left in his four-year deal that was signed last summer, Juve could possibly save upwards of 30 million euros in just earnings alone and around 50 million euros altogether if Pogba chooses to leave.