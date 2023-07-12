Al-Hilal Bids 25.5 Million Pounds For Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic: Report

Recent reports state that Saudi side Al-Hilal have placed a bid of 25.5 million euros to sign Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic on a permanent deal.

Mitrovic has reportedly been offered a 21.3 million pounds-per-year contract, which equates to the Serbian possibly earning close to 400,000 pounds per week. His current deal at Craven Cottage as Fulham’s top earner is believed to be worth 120,000 pounds per week.

BREAKING : Al-Hilal have bid £25.5m for Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, sources in Saudi Arabia have told Sky Sports News. ⚪🚨pic.twitter.com/HdBn4u1BJF— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 12, 2023

Fulham underwent a resurgence in the Premier League this past season, as they surprised audiences all over and ended up finishing 10th in the table.

A big reason behind the side’s success was Mitrovic’s attacking firepower, which helped him score 14 goals this season in the Premier League.

His attacking acumen also helped steer Fulham back to the Premier League as he bagged an impressive 43 goals in their successful Championship campaign which ended with them securing promotion to the top tier of English football yet again.

If the move goes through, Mitrovic could possibly be teaming up with fellow Serbian international Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is reportedly being signed for 40 million pounds from Lazio.

He will also join the ranks of fellow Premier League players Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly, who were signed this summer to strengthen the Saudi Pro League side’s squad.

Mitrovic is reportedly one of the top targets for Al-Hilal, especially following Belgian Romelu Lukaku’s decision to turn down their lucrative offer to join the side.