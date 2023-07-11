Al Hilal Confirms Signing of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic From Lazio For 40 Million Euros

Saudi side Al Hilal have reportedly set documents in place to sign Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio.

Lazio were offered 40 million euros to let go of the Serbian. It is believed that the Serbian will be signed on a three-year deal, keeping him in the Saudi Pro League till 2027.

Sergej Milinković-Savić to Al Hilal, here we go! Documents in place between Al Hilal and Lazio for €40m deal 🚨🔵🇸🇦Serbian midfielder to sign three year contract and join Saudi league side with Rúben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly. ⚠️ Contract signing and medical still pending. pic.twitter.com/GRG78Z54e8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2023

Savic now will join the likes of players such as Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly to become the third major European transfer for the Saudi side.

The Lazio man has been a pivotal piece to Lazio’s success in recent years, bagging 9 goals and 8 assists last season as he helped the Biancocelesti secure a Champions League spot for next season with a second-place finish to their Serie A campaign.

Since his move to Lazio in 2015, the Serbian has blossomed into a highly-efficient advanced playmaker with the ability to control the field from box to box with his physicality and tactical awareness.

“He has remarkable attributes and you’ll not find another player in the world with that power, muscular structure and height combined with technique and tactical awareness,” said Savic’s agent and ex-Chelsea man, Mateja Kezman, in an interview earlier last year.

He has been a transfer target for the likes of various clubs such as Manchester United, Arsenal, and Real Madrid following his excellent campaign with Lazio in 2021/22.

Savic, who has a year left on his contract, had expressed his desire to face a new challenge in his career. And Lazio have also shown their openness to the idea of letting Savic leave, as the side has currently set their eyes on their next prime target Piotr Zielinski from Napoli, who would make for a perfect replacement for Savic, in case he opts to leave.