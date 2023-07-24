Al-Hilal Set To Submit World-Record 300 Million Euro Bid for Kylian Mbappe

The latest iteration of the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga soap opera has once again caused a massive stir in European football and the stakes have never been higher in terms of the sheer monetary value. And as of now, a little Middle-Eastern flavour has also been added to the pot.

Following Real Madrid’s persistent push to sign, Kylian Mbappe is reportedly the subject of a 300-million-euro bid from Al-Hilal that would make him the most expensive player in history.

EXCL: Al Hilal have submitted formal bid to Paris Saint-Germain in order to open talks for Kylian Mbappé. 🚨🔵🇸🇦Understand it’s worth €300m — record fee. No talks on player side. ⚪️ PSG remain convinced that Mbappé already agreed terms with Real Madrid with contract ready. pic.twitter.com/yeDu5AQr6E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2023

The saga was birthed when the star man expressed his intention to see out his existing contract when talks of an extension surfaced.

It emerged in June that Mbappé had presented a formal letter to PSG, informing them he would not take up the option of a one-year contract extension next summer. The president, Nasser al-Khelaifi, spelt out the club’s position the next month, saying: “If Kylian wants to stay, we want him to stay. But he needs to sign a new contract. We don’t want to lose the best player in the world for free; we can’t do that.”

Communication between Mbappe and PSG has been troubled to say the least. And upon sensing this tension, countless clubs have been vying to take French football’s crown jewel away from the Parisian capital city club of PSG in the ongoing transfer window and add to their ranks.

Real Madrid were the first to leap at the opportunity and continued to pursue Mbappe. It was/is still claimed that the Frenchman has already agreed personal terms with the Blancos and has a contract in Spain ready to sign.

Al-Hilal are one of four teams in the country owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and have been forming part of an elaborate spending spree by teams in Saudi Arabia, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that they have tabled a formal bid for Mbappe. That deal is said to be worth 300 million euros and such a fee would eclipse the 222 million euros that PSG paid for Brazilian superstar Neymar in 2017.

Saudi Pro League clubs have been spending huge sums this summer to sign players from Europe, with Al-Hilal as well investing in multiple Premier League players and Europen talent to bring into their ranks for next season.