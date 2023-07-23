Alex Telles Confirmed to Join Al Nassr After Completing Medical Tests in Portugal

Alex Telles is set to join the Saudi Pro League as Al Nassr are closing on a deal to sign the Manchester United star. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the development via a tweet. “Al Nassr have just sent contracts signed to Manchester United for the Alex Telles deal. Done and sealed,” Romano added. The Brazillian left-back will soon be announced as a new signing of Al Nassr after accepting a contract worth £7m per season plus add-ons. According to Romano, United will receive a fixed transfer fee of £4m for Telles. The English club has also negotiated the add-ons but the amount is yet to be disclosed.

Alex Tellas is one of those players who will make a move from Old Trafford this summer. Manchester United will utilise the fund raised from the sales of Telles and other players to bolster their squad as boss Erik Ten Hag is desperate to sign a top-class striker before the Premier League season kicks off in August.

Telles was dubbed as a promising signing when the Brazillian footballer was roped in by Manchester United in 2020. Before coming to England, the left-back enjoyed a successful spell with FC Porto. Telles made 195 appearances for the Portuguese side, scoring 26 goals while providing 57 assists. But he was never able to replace English side-back Luke Shaw to become a regular starter for the Red Devils.

Telles could represent United in 50 games across all competitions before being loaned out to Sevilla last season. Earlier, some reports suggested that Telles was keen to shift the base to his home country, joining Flamengo in the Brazilian Serie A. The 30-year-old seems to have found it difficult to ignore the lucrative offer from Al Nassr.

Apart from Alex Telles, Al Nassr have also reportedly shown their interest in United defender Eric Bailly. The Ivorian footballer was out on loan in the last season, playing for Marseille. The French club did not trigger the clause of making the deal permanent. As United have also turned their back on Bailly, the player may accompany Telles to join the Saudi side.