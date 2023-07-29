'Love You Like a Geordie': Allan Saint-Maximin Pens Touching Adieu Note to Newcastle Fans Following Al Ahli Switch

Allan Saint-Maximin penned an emotional goodbye note to the Newcastle United faithful following his move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli as the oil-rich nation’s summer transfer window shopping spree continues to attract big-name footballers to the Middle Eastern nation for mouth-watering amounts of money.

“4 years ago, I wore the Newcastle jersey for the first time. At that moment, I hadn’t realized that not only was I about to become a Newcastle player, but I was also about to become a Geordie," the Frenchman’s note began.

ALSO READ| Transfer News Live, July 29: PSG Chasing Ousmane Dembele-Pedri, Manchester United Told Fee For Sofyan Amrabat

Newcastle United roped in Saint-Maximin from Ligue 1 side Nice for a fee of 16 Million Euros and the Frenchman went on to make over a century of appearances in the famous black and white jersey.

4 years ago, I wore the Newcastle jersey for the first time. At that moment, I hadn’t realized that not only was I about to become a Newcastle player, but I was also about to become a Geordie.You might think « nice Goodbye message » but the sentiment runs deeper than any words… pic.twitter.com/wA0RsQfEZF — Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) July 29, 2023

“You might think « nice Goodbye message » but the sentiment runs deeper than any words I could say, from the very first months that I met the people of this city, I truly understood them and embraced their unwavering passion, which is why it was so important for me to give my all and if this meant to play injured or even not making statistics, I didn’t give a sh** as long as it would help my team," the 26-year-old continued.

The Frenchman makes the switch to the ambitious Middle Eastern country’s football project with Al Ahli, who have reportedly shelled out 30 Million Euros to acquire the services of the 26-year-old from the PL side.

“Believe me, I fell for Newcastle, I had great opportunities to leave during dark days, but that was too late I was already in love, I wanted, I needed, I had to stay for helping my team to save the club from Premier League relegation because it meant the world for me."

Newcastle have played some scintillating football following Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund takeover of the historic English club. Some wise recruitment and shrewd managerial decisions have helped bolster the standing of the magpies.

They also secured the coveted UEFA Champions League spot ahead of usual suspects such as Chelsea and Liverpool by finishing fourth in the recently concluded season of the Premier League.

“Of course, during those dark days some may have had their doubts, but I always believed in this club and look where we are today, it’s just so beautiful. I’m leaving Newcastle as it should always have been and that’s my greatest trophy because I was a part of it," Saint-Maximin continued in his note.

Saint-Maximin has proven to be one of the biggest entertainers in the modern PL era, mesmerising fans and bamboozling defenders with his twinkle toes and fancy footwork. He has built a deep connection with the toon army thanks to his moves and intent on and off the field.

“A deep thank you to ALL of you, my teammates, the loyal fans, the staff, the Club, etc… I’ve seen all your messages, thank you and even though this chapter has ended, the story never stops. Newcastle is home now, I’ll continue to be your biggest supporter, I’ll watch every game and as long as the club keeps winning I’ll be the happiest man in the world… and for sure you will see me again."

“I love you, I love you sincerely, I love you like a Geordie brother. Once a Geordie, always a Geordie," he concluded.