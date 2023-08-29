CHANGE LANGUAGE
Andre Onana Called up to Cameroon Squad After International Exile

Cameroon

Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Onana, who was sent back home during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to a rift with coach Rigobert Song, was named in a 24-player squad for an African Cup qualifying game against Burundi.

Despite being sent home from last year’s World Cup, Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana has come out of international retirement to be in the Cameroon squad named Tuesday by coach Rigobert Song.

Onana was selected in a 24-player squad for an African Cup qualifying game against Burundi on Sept. 12. Cameroon needs only to draw the home game to advance to the tournament, which starts on Jan. 13 in Ivory Coast.

Onana said he was ending his international career last December at the age of 26. He was dropped after starting Cameroon’s first game at the World Cup in Qatar — a 1-0 loss to Switzerland — in a disagreement over team tactics with Song, who said players needed to “show discipline and respect.”

Cameroon then drew 3-3 with Serbia and beat Brazil 1-0 but did not advance to the round of 16.

Onana, however, said last year: “Cameroon remains eternal and so does my love for the national team.”

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)
