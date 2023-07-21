Andre Onana Officially Introduced By Manchester United

Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana has officially been announced as a Manchester United player, following intense negotiations with Italian side Inter Milan.

Both clubs agreed to a fee of 55 million euros for the 27-year-old. The contract is a five-year deal with the option of a further year, keeping him at the club until at least 2028.

Onana has been the top-priority target for United since the beginning of the transfer window, given club legend David De Gea’s departure from being the first-choice keeper for the Red Devils.

United have worked through the required visa process for the Cameroon international and are set to involve him in the club’s pre-season friendlies in the US.

Onana will join up with Erik ten Hag’s squad, who are already in New York, once in the United States and could play some part in Saturday’s friendly against Arsenal, fitness allowing.

Onana signed with Inter on a free transfer just last summer after he departed from Ajax. He had a decent Serie A campaign where he made 24 appearances, managed to make 62 saves and kept 8 clean sheets.

However, his performance in the Champions League was astonishing. He made 11 UCL appearances last season, in which he made 47 saves and kept 8 clean sheets.

At 27 years old, Onana is entering his prime years as a goalkeeper, he has international experience, including at major tournaments, and has spent much of his career representing clubs with trophy aspirations both domestically and Europe.

Onana has established a reputation as one of the world’s best goalkeepers, with his feline-like reflexes and fancy footwork coupled with his knack for making decisive passes from goal.

His quick passing, immaculate first touch and passing range also make Onana a lethal weapon that can be added to their attacking arsenal as well.

Now that Onana has arrived at the club, United will put in all their effort to acquire the likes of Rasmus Hojlund in order to add some much-needed firepower to their attack immediately, before the new season begins.