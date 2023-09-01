Ansu Fati Joins Brighton On Season-Long Loan From Barcelona

Brighton have done it yet again with securing the young talent as the Seagulls have acquired highly-acclaimed Spain international Ansu Fati on a season-long loan from Barcelona, but with no buy clause.

It is reported that the Premier League side will pay 80 per cent of his Barcelona contract, which equates to about 160,00 pounds per week, over the next 10 months until the end of next June, amounting to a total of 7 million pounds.

In an official statement released on their website, Barcelona stated, “Ansu Fati will continue his footballing development in the Premier League after spending his formative years at Barca."

The move comes as a surprise in a time when Barcelona seemed dead-set in retaining their young talented core and in building for the future. Yet, it seems like the youngster wanted to take his talents elsewhere for the time being away from manager Xavi Hernandez.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi said: “This is a great deal for all of us. I am sure Ansu will help us to reach a new target and we can help him get back to the level he deserves to be."

Ansu, who made 36 LaLiga appearances last season as Barcelona secured their first title for four years, joined the club’s famed academy La Masia aged 10.

In his first season with the Blaugranas in 2019-20, Fati made 33 appearances, 15 as a starter, scoring eight goals and providing one assist. Furthermore, he set a string of records: the youngest ever starter in Barcelona history and the youngest player ever to score and provide as assist in a league game amongst others.

Fati will be hoping to get his career back on track at Brighton after a difficult few years at Barcelona, where he has been plagued with injuries and had seemingly fallen out of favour with Xavi.

The Spain international arrives at the Premier League side in search of regular minutes after losing prominence at the Camp Nou and starting Barcelona’s first three games of the season on the bench.