Antonio Lopez Habas Joins Mohun Bagan Super Giant as Technical Director

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Friday announced the appointment of former head coach Antonio Lopez Habas as their new Technical Director.

Habas returns to India, having previously managed ATK Mohun Bagan during the ISL 2021-22 season.

“Along with making a powerful first-team side, Mohun Bagan Super Giant wants to stress on youth development with the aim of producing first-team players from the various age-group sides. Habas will be in charge of technical instructions for all the sides. The development side is currently training for the Calcutta League," the club said in a statement.

The Spaniard is the first head coach to win two ISL titles. He began his journey with Atletico de Kolkata during the 2014 ISL edition and became the first head coach to win the ISL title.

Habas had a stint with FC Pune City later on before returning to India to join ATK FC, leading them to the ISL title during the 2019-20 season. He took charge of ATK Mohun Bagan the following season and guided them to the ISL final that campaign. He parted ways with the Mariners midway during the ISL 2021-22 season.