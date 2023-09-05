'Innocent of Accusations Made': Antony Issues Statement Amid Removal From Brazil National Side

Manchester United’s Brazilian winger Antony has released a statement defending himself against the accusations of domestic violence by former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin.

Cavallin has alleged that she was punched and headbutted by the winger in a Manchester hotel room, the day after United got the better of archrivals Manchester City 2-1 back in January, and also claimed that the alleged incident resulted in a cut to her head.

Cavallin also alleged that she suffered a cut finger in an attempt to safeguard herself from a projectile glass cup aimed at her by the Brazilian. The influencer and DJ, also alleged that the 23-year-old threatened to attack her while she was with child, and also that she was the subject of attack on a number of occasions by the winger between June last year and May this year.

The Brazilian star’s former girlfriend registered a report, accusing Antony of domestic violence, threat and bodily injury, with Sao Paulo Civil Police in June, and another complaint with Greater Manchester Police.