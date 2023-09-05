CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Innocent of Accusations Made': Antony Issues Statement Amid Removal From Brazil National Side

The winger, who has been accused of domestic violence by former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin, has maintained innocence claiming that the couple had a turbulent relationship with verbal abuses being thrown around, but claims that he never practiced physical aggression.

Manchester United’s Brazilian winger Antony has released a statement defending himself against the accusations of domestic violence by former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin.

Cavallin has alleged that she was punched and headbutted by the winger in a Manchester hotel room, the day after United got the better of archrivals Manchester City 2-1 back in January, and also claimed that the alleged incident resulted in a cut to her head.

Cavallin also alleged that she suffered a cut finger in an attempt to safeguard herself from a projectile glass cup aimed at her by the Brazilian.

The influencer and DJ, also alleged that the 23-year-old threatened to attack her while she was with child, and also that she was the subject of attack on a number of occasions by the winger between June last year and May this year.

 The Brazilian star’s former girlfriend registered a report, accusing Antony of domestic violence, threat and bodily injury, with Sao Paulo Civil Police in June,  and another complaint with Greater Manchester Police.

The Greater Manchester Police opened an investigation against the 23-year-old, following which the Brazilian national team decided to drop the winger as the whirlwind of the allegations shed a dim light upon the players.

The Brazilian national team shared a post that read, “In light of the facts which came to light on Monday (04/09) concerning Manchester United player Antony, which must be investigated, and in order to safeguard the alleged victim, the player, the Brazilian national team and the CBF, the organization informs that the athlete has been removed from the Brazilian national team."

The winger, however, has maintained innocence claiming that the couple had a turbulent relationship with verbal abuses being thrown around, but claims that he never caused bodily harm to his former girlfriend.

The 23-year-old took to his social media handle to post an official statement declaring his innocence in the matter.

The issue at hand has caused a damp on the United’s season, which is off to a shaky start after two wins and as many losses in their opening four games of the campaign.

