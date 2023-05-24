Argentina's Emiliano Martinez to Inaugurate Mohun Bagan's 'Pele-Maradona-Sobers' Gate

World Cup-winning Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will inaugurate Mohun Bagan’s ‘Pele-Maradona-Sobers Gate’ during his visit to the club on July 4, it was announced on Tuesday.
“Martinez will be felicitated and will also look around the infrastructure of our club and meet some selected members," Mohun Bagan stated in a release after their executive committee meeting.
Press Release.#MohunBagan #Mariners #MBAC #MohunBaganAthleticClub #JoyMohunBagan #PressRelease #Press pic.twitter.com/9wnjzsIZdt— Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) May 23, 2023
Thank you, @emimartinezz1 for your lovely words. We are eager to welcome you to Our on 4th July 2023 & Thank you Satadru Dutta for your initiative.#MohunBagan #Mariners #JoyMohunBagan #MB #MBAC #NationalClubofIndia #EmilianoMartinez pic.twitter.com/njrmejbPyP— Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) May 20, 2023
The Golden Gloves winning goalkeeper of the World Cup 2022 will be on a private visit to the city where he will also have a host of other programmes lined up.
The signed football of @emimartinezz1 is treasured at our Club. Thanks to Mr. Satadru Dutta.#MohunBagan #MohunBaganAthleticClub #Mariners #JoyMohunBagan #MB #MBAC #NationalClubofIndia #EmilianoMartinez #Argentina #GoalKeeper #WorldCup2022 #GoldenGloves2022 #FIFA2022 pic.twitter.com/JJ0SdMw0gg— Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) May 20, 2023
Mohun Bagan have formed a five-member committee with general secretary Debashish Dutta, among others, for the smooth conduct of the programme.
The club has also decided to send a “letter of gratitude" to their ISL football team owners Sanjiv Goenka.
“A letter to express sincere gratitude will be sent to Sanjiv Goenka for being the champion of ISL and understanding the sentiment of the Mariners and changing the name of our football team to ‘Mohun Bagan Super Giant’," it added.
The club will also inaugurate a media centre which will be named after their former general secretary Anjan Mitra, it added.