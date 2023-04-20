Around the World: Manchester United Visit Sevilla, Juventus Travel to Lisbon, West Ham Welcome Gent

UEFA Europa League
Injuries and a key suspension has left Manchester United with some issues heading into its match at Sevilla in the second leg of the quarterfinals, with the score at 2-2 from last week’s game at Old Trafford.
Playmaker Bruno Fernandes is banned after an accumulation of yellow cards while first-choice center backs Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are injured. Forward Marcus Rashford has been nursing a groin injury but was back in training Wednesday.
Sevilla might be 13th in the 20-team Spanish league but the club has an aura in the Europa League, having won the second-tier European competition six times since 2006. It leaves the match delicately poised, as are the other three contests in the quarterfinals.
Juventus and Feyenoord take 1-0 leads to Sporting and Roma, respectively, while Union Saint-Gilloise and Bayer Leverkusen are locked at 1-1 before their game in Belgium.
UEFA Europa Conference League
West Ham is locked at 1-1 with Gent as the English team bids to reach the semifinals of a European competition for a second straight year. West Ham, which is fighting relegation in the Premier League, reached the last four in the Europa League last season.
David Moyes’ team is at home for the second leg. Fiorentina has a comfortable 4-1 advantage from the first leg at Poland’s Lech Poznan, Anderlecht travels to AZ Alkmaar after winning 2-0 in Brussels last week while Nice and Basel split the first leg 2-2.
