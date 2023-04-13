Around The World: Manchester United Welcome Sevilla, Juventus Host Sporting Lisbon

UEFA Europa League

Manchester United take on Sevilla in the first leg of their quarterfinal matchup on Thursday.

The English giants will be missing top scorer Marcus Rashford because of a muscle injury when it hosts six-time champion Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals. United, which won the second-tier European competition in 2017, will have playmaker Christian Eriksen available.

Erik Ten Hag’s men got the better of Spanish side Real Betis in the previous round as they won 5-1 on aggregate to secure progress in the European tournament.

Ahead of their Betis test, Manchester United had thumped Spanish heavyweights Barcelona on aggregate and will be confident of taking on yet another team from Iberia, with an eye on the semifinals.

On the other hand, Sevilla edged out the Turkish unit Fenerbache. The Spanish side beat the team from Istanbul 2-1 on aggregate to set up a mouth-watering clash against Manchester United.

Alex Telles is eligible to play for Sevilla. The left-back is on loan this season from United.

In another quarterfinal first leg, Feyenoord hosts Roma in Rotterdam in a rematch of last year’s final of the Europa Conference League.

Feyenoord thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk 8-2 on aggregate in the previous round to seal their quarterfinal berth.

Roma got the better of Spanish side Real Sociedad 2-0 over two legs to advance to the last eight of the tournament.

Juventus faces Sporting Lisbon, which eliminated Premier League leader Arsenal in the previous round. German club Leverkusen plays Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise.

Juventus made easy work of German side Freiburg 3-0 in the Round of 16, while Sporting Lisbon pulled off an incredible upset as they knocked out Premier League table toppers Arsenal in the previous round.

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham hopes to keep a perfect record in the third-tier European competition when it visits Belgian club Gent in the first leg of the quarterfinals. Also, Polish team Lech hosts Serie A’s Fiorentina, Anderlecht plays AZ Alkmaar and Basel takes on Nice.

