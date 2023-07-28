Arsenal Unveil Statue of Legendary Manager Arsene Wenger Outside Stadium

Premier League giants Arsenal bestowed an immense honour on legendary manager Arsene Wenger outside the club’s home ground Emirates Stadium on Friday.

The 3.5-meter bronze statue of former manager Wenger lifting the Premier League trophy was created by sculptor Jim Guy and was fixed into position outside the North Bank Stand.

The 73-year-old Frenchman won the Premier League title thrice and the FA Cup seven times at the helm of the London club between October 1996 and May 2018.

ALSO READ| Transfer News LIVE 28 July: Bayern Set To Have Talks With Spurs Regarding Harry Kane, Marco Verratti Agrees To Personal Terms With Al-Hilal

The Frenchman managed 1,235 matches at Arsenal and helped the club go an entire season unbeaten in the league during 2004, thereby earning ‘The Invincibles’ tag.

Wenger also managed to help Arsenal qualify for the prestigious UEFA Champions League for 20 straight campaigns, including in the year 2006, when the English club reached the final of the continental tournament, before being ultimately beaten 2-1 by Barcelona.

Wenger will be the club’s guest of honour for the Emirates Cup match against Monaco on Wednesday and is due to visit the statue in the coming days.

Arsenal legends Tony Adams, Dennis Bergkamp, Herbert Chapman, Ken Friar and Thierry Henry have statues stationed around the podium of the Emirates Stadium in London and the addition of Wenger to the illustrious just makes it all the more special.

ALSO READ| PSG Want to Bring in Frenchman Ousmane Dembele From Spanish Champions Barcelona

“He chose me to be one of his players and selected me to be the captain of the club and that’s something I will never forget,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

Wenger is widely regarded as one of the finest managers of all time and played a crucial role in revolutionising Arsenal and the Premier League as a whole with his unique training methods that were ahead of his time.

The admiration and adoration football fans have for the brilliant tactician goes beyond borders as the Frenchman has managed to cultivate a cult following thanks to his passion, desire and single-minded drive to improve the beautiful game.