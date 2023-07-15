Arsenal Announce Signing of Declan Rice from West Ham United

Premier League giants Arsenal announced the signing of English international Declan Rice from West Ham United on Saturday.

The Gunners shared a couple of videos of their new recruit, who has been the target of multiple clubs following his solid performances at the centre of the park for the London side.

Declan Rice. The Arsenal.— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 15, 2023

Mikel Arteta has been in pursuit of the midfielder for a while now and will be grinning from ear to ear following the successful acquisition of the midfielder.

Arsenal have shelled out a huge sum of money to bring in the midfielder to their ranks as they made the 24-year-old a British record signing with the fee reportedly around a whooping 105 Million Euros.