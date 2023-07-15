CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Delhi RainRohit SharmaModi In UAEBollywood News
Home » Football » Arsenal Announce Signing of Declan Rice from West Ham United
1-MIN READ

Arsenal Announce Signing of Declan Rice from West Ham United

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 18:04 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Declan Rice. (Twitter)

Declan Rice. (Twitter)

The Gunners shared a couple of videos of their new recruit, who has been the target of multiple clubs following his solid performances at the centre of the park for the London side.

Premier League giants Arsenal announced the signing of English international Declan Rice from West Ham United on Saturday.

The Gunners shared a couple of videos of their new recruit, who has been the target of multiple clubs following his solid performances at the centre of the park for the London side.

Mikel Arteta has been in pursuit of the midfielder for a while now and will be grinning from ear to ear following the successful acquisition of the midfielder.

Arsenal have shelled out a huge sum of money to bring in the midfielder to their ranks as they made the 24-year-old a British record signing with the fee reportedly around a whooping 105 Million Euros.

Tags:
  1. arsenal
  2. Declan Rice
  3. PL
  4. Premier League
  5. West Ham United
first published:July 15, 2023, 17:59 IST
last updated:July 15, 2023, 18:04 IST