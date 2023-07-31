Arsenal Eyeing Possible Deal For Napoli's Kvaratskhelia

Reports suggest that Arsenal have expressed interest in Napoli’s star Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and the club believes that the possibility of Victor Osimhen staying in Italy will work in their favour.

Arsenal are hopeful about the approach owing to a pre-existing relationship between the London club and Napoli’s new sporting director, Mauro Meluso.

A great relationship has been built after Meluso recommended Jakob Kiwior to the Gunners as a consultant before he became Spezia’s sporting director. Arsenal heeded the recommendation and successfully signed Kiwior last season.

It would be by utilizing these connections that Arsenal could make a play for Kvaratskhelia, the 22-year-old Georgian international who is considered one of the world’s most skilful wingers today.

Napoli though have previously rejected advances from the Premier League outfit for Kvaratskhelia, and have clearly stated their unwillingness to let either of their premier star talents leave the Italia side. But, this was when the club believed that Osimhen would be exiting this summer transfer window.

Kvaratskhelia was key for Napoli as they won the Serie A last campaign, while he is thought to be a player who very much would work well with Mikel Arteta’s system of technical wingers.

The 22-year-old helped Napoli clinch the Seria A in dominant fashion as they steamrolled their opponents to win the league by a comfortable margin of 16 points.

Kvaratskhelia ended the illustrious campaign with 12 goals and 13 assists under his name.

His skilful dribbling, eye for goal and chance-creation ability had attracted major interest from Europe, as clubs lined up to acquire the services of the crafty Georgian.

It would take a huge bid from Arsenal to see the move realised, and they would have to move on some of the current squad to make any purchase of the youngster.