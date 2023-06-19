Arsenal is Set for Some Shocking Transfers as Bayern Munich Make a Bold William Saliba Call

Mikel Arteta is keen to transform Arsenal’s midfield for the next season completely. The Spaniard just saw Arsenal finish second in the 2022-23 Premier League title race, losing out the trophy to Manchester City.

He will be looking forward to reinforcing the core of the London-based team for the 2023-24 season for a title shot again. It has been reported that the likes of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey are unlikely to continue at the English club next season.

Arsenal might sell the star duo this summer. The transfer fee should be enough to fund the arrival of their top target this season, Declan Rice. However, the list also includes targets like Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Granit Xhaha had his best season with Arsenal but is approaching a move to Bayer Leverkusen. He even left a cryptic message on social media after scoring two goals in their 5-0 win against Wolves.

The 30-year-old added a picture of him in his Instagram story wearing a Puma attire, captioned: “Two goals for the goodbye.”

Despite being a dependable player for his coach, it has been revealed that Thomas Partey could be allowed to leave the club as there are no current talks to extend his contract. He had a phenomenal contribution toward Arsenal’s final standings as he remained to be an unsung hero for much of the 2022-23 campaign.

Bayern Munich have made some progress in their pursuit of signing the Napoli centre-back Kim Min-Jae, a top target for some of the biggest teams in Europe. Thomas Tuchel is keen on bringing in the South-Korean talent to Germany, after his underrated season with Napoli, winning the 2022-23 Serie A title.

This can only be seen as a boost for Arsenal since Bayern might now refrain from making William Saliba their big-money move. William Saliba had a small stint at the French club Marseille before returning to Arsenal ahead of the 2022-23 season. He took up the number 12 shirt as he debuted on August 5, 2022, against Crystal Palace in an away match. He had a phenomenal game as Arsenal won the game 2-0. BBC even went on to describe his performance as “unruffled and virtually flawless.”

Two weeks later, William Saliba scored his first goal for the club in a win over AFC Bournemouth with a beautiful curler from the edge of the box. The French footballer went on to win the club’s Goal of the Month award in August. With the prospect of Bayern moving on it is likely that William Saliba will remain at the English club for at least the following season.