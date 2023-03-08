Arsenal Midfielder Thomas Partey Explains Reason Behind His Injury Issues

Ghanaian international Thomas Partey’s presence in the midfield has often proved to be a prime reason behind Arsenal’s brilliance on the field. Partey scored a crucial goal in Arsenal’s remarkable 3-2 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday. The Gunners currently claim the top spot in the Premier League standings but the 2022-23 season has not been quite fruitful for Partey.

The 29-year-old, ravaged by injuries this season, missed a large chunk of Premier League action. Partey, who had been ruled out of competitive games this season due to seven different injury issues, has now opened up on his fitness. Partey expressed his eagerness to avoid any more injuries in order to again become a regular starter for the London giants.

ALSO READ| UCL: Chelsea Edge Out Borussia Dortmund to Reach Quarterfinals

“Well, I think it’s adaptation. If you go from a different league, normal things happen. I am working on everything, I am trying my best. I am trying to help the team any time I can. When I am ready and fit, I will be ready to help the team,” Thomas Partey was quoted as saying by football London.

While Partey had missed just seven matches during his stint at Atletico Madrid in more than five seasons, he has already been unavailable in 39 games for Arsenal since joining the Gunners in October 2020.

In his most recent absence, Thomas Partey failed to take part in the high-voltage Premier League clash against second-placed Manchester City on February 16. Mikel Arteta’s men had to concede a crushing 1-3 defeat at the hands of the defending Premier League champions.

Partey made a comeback to competitive games during Arsenal’s 0-1 win over Leicester City on February 25. However, he was on the pitch for six minutes against the Foxes in that clash. In the next game, Partey came on the pitch in the 46th minute against Everton.

In his last assignment, he was available for the full 90 minutes against Bournemouth. More importantly, he scored a vital goal against the Cherries in the 62nd minute to bring Arsenal back into the contest. Mikel Arteta’s men had ultimately scripted an epic comeback in the encounter to clinch a crucial 3-2 win.

Thomas Partey has played 21 Premier League matches this season till now. Overall, he has donned the Arsenal jersey 85 times since completing his move to the Emirates-based outfit from Atletico Madrid.

Read all the Latest Sports News here