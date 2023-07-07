Arsenal Set to Sign Jurrien Timber From Ajax For €42million Fee

Reports state that Arsenal will pay a fee of around 40 million euros with an add-on of 5 million euros to Ajax to obtain Jurrien Timber.

The 22-year-old Dutch international has been one of the major prospects that the Gunners have been aiming to add to their ranks this season.

Arsenal previously put in a 30 million pound offer to Ajax last month, which was turned down by Ajax, who were seeking a higher fee to let go of the youngster who still had two years left on his contract.

Reputed football journalist Fabrizio Romano finally announced that the agreement was set in place and Arsenal had acquired the services of the Dutchman.

After Declan Rice, Arsenal complete also Jurrien Timber deal as expected — never been in doubt.Direct call today to agree on €40m deal plus €5m easy add-ons. Timber will sign until June 2028 and he only wanted Arsenal, super excited about the project. Here we go 🔴⚪️ #AFC pic.twitter.com/yWvrEMrSsi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2023

Timber has been granted permission to undergo medical tests and is expected to do so today in London. It is believed that Timber will sign a five-year contract in north London once his medical is complete.

Timber was a long-term prospect who’s been on Mikel Arteta’s radar throughout the summer. Arsenal were in dire need of defensive reinforcements, following a string of injuries to defenders such as William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu, that plagued the team last season.

The Gunners finished their campaign conceding a disappointing 42 goals as they lost out on clinching the Premier League title, as they blew away their lead towards the end of the season.

These factors made acquiring Timber a necessity for Arsenal.

For a team like Arsenal whose gameplan is usually built around holding possession, Timber will be an invaluable asset. Timber’s ball-holding ability coupled with his passing and awareness will add tremendous value to the squad.

Timber can be expected to play at right-back for Arsenal, but his versatility along the defensive ranks also lends Arteta the ability to play him at centre-back, thereby adding more depth to their squad.

Timber made 34 Eredivisie appearances in what was an underwhelming 2022-23 campaign for Ajax, scoring twice and registering two assists. Despite his young age, Timber is no stranger to the international stage as well, as he already has 15 caps for the Netherlands.