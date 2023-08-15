Arsenal Sign David Raya From Brentford on Loan, With Option to Buy For £27m Next Season

Arsenal on Tuesday announced the signing of goalkeeper David Raya on a loan deal from Premier League rivals Brentford. The loan fee will be £3m initially, and the Gunners will also have the option to buy the Spaniard on a permanent transfer next season for a fee of £27m.

According to reports, the option to permanently buy the player could become an obligation next season if certain conditions are met, primarily based on the number of appearances the Spaniard will make this season at the Emirates.

Earlier, Raya was close to joining Tottenham, however, Brentford were holding out for a £40m fee. Spurs subsequently changed their transfer wishlist and snubbed the Spaniard who was one of the standout goalkeepers in the Premier League last season.

Eventually, Raya joins Spurs’ fellow North London rivals Arsenal, having been closely monitored by Bayern Munich as well, but the player ultimately chose to remain in England wherein he will compete with Arsenal’s first-choice goalie Aaron Ramsdale.

The Spaniard had earlier joined Brentford on a £3m deal from Blackburn in 2019. Raya made the most saves last season the Premier League, saved the most shots from outside the box, had the most touches by a goalie and also completed the most long passes last term.

Welcoming Raya to the Gunners, sporting director Edu said, “We welcome David to us on a season-long loan from Brentford. David is a top-quality goalkeeper, who has consistently performed to a high level with Brentford in the Premier League."

“With David joining us we are adding quality and depth to our squad so we can perform at the highest possible level in all competitions," Edu added.

After collapsing late in the Premier League title race last year, Mikel Arteta’s side have added some considerable firepower by signing Jurrien Timber from Ajax, Kai Havertz from Chelsea and club-record signing of Declan Rice from West Ham.