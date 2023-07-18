Arsenal Unveil New Away Kit for 2023-2024 Season

Arsenal have officially announced their new away kit for the 2023-2024 season. The last season’s runners-up in the Premier League now have a new design which is based on their roots in Islington. The kit is predominantly a fluorescent green colour with wavy black lines which represent the map of Islington, the area where the club is based on.

The kit is designed and created to help aid the players in terms of performance whilst also taking the environment into consideration as the kit is made of 100 per cent recycled materials.

Ready to broadcast Islington’s finest to the world 📻Introducing the new Arsenal x @adidasFootball 23/24 Men’s Team away kit 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 18, 2023

The new away kit will be worn by the men’s team for the first time when the side will be taking on the MLS All-Stars team, as part of their pre-season tour in the United States of America.

On the new kit, Gabriel Martinelli was quoted by Arsenal saying, “I love it! It’s a fresh look and it really brings to life the style of Arsenal. Our supporters are incredible and it’s great that Adidas and the club have created this design to celebrate them and our roots in north London. I can’t wait to get back on the pitch in our new away shirt.”

After challenging for the title last season, Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta will look to assess his options as he will use the pre-season tour to help the new signings like Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and marquee signing, Declan Rice integrate with the squad. The pre-season tour will help the Gunners get back into match fitness as the side makes a return to the UEFA Champions League.

Arteta will be expecting his side to compete in all competitions as the side has spent over 200 million Euros to improve the squad. With the improved squad depth the Gunners will look to improve upon their previous season where they challenged Manchester City to the title but only managed to finish second. The side has shown massive improvements, especially with the likes of William Saliba becoming one of their best defenders.