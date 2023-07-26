Arsenal vs Barcelona Live Club Friendlies: How to Watch Arsenal vs Barcelona Coverage on TV And Online

Arsenal will be squaring up against Barcelona in their last match of the US tour on 27th July in Los Angeles. Barcelona and Arsenal will play each other after almost 7 years with the two famed franchises last meeting in 2016 where Barca dominated Arsenal defeating them 3-1.

Arsenal has had mixed results in the 3 preseason games that they have played. They tied their first game and won the second one convincingly but were dominated by their Premier League counterpart Manchester United in the third one. With their last game of the US tour, they will be looking to end their run on high winning the match against a recovering Barcelona side.

Barcelona on the other hand, has been plagued with health issues and has gotten their match cancelled against Juventus after an outbreak in the Blaugrana squad. They are going to look forward to starting their season on a high against Arsenal and getting their preseason preparations going. Barca would be confident as they have dominated Arsenal winning 6 out of the 9 matches played between the two clubs where Arsenal only managed one victory and two matches ended in a draw.

When will the Arsenal vs Barcelona, Club Friendlies match be played?

The Arsenal vs Barcelona, Club Friendliesmatch will be played on Thursday, July 27.

Where will the Arsenal vs Barcelona, Club Friendlies match be played?

The Arsenal vs Barcelona, Club Friendlies match will be played at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

What time will the Arsenal vs Barcelona, Club Friendlies match be played?

The Arsenal vs Barcelona, Club Friendlies match will start at 8:00 am IST.

How to live stream Arsenal vs Barcelona, Club Friendlies match?

The Arsenal vs Barcelona, Club Friendlies match will be streamed live on Arsenal.com and the Arsenal app.

How to watch Arsenal vs Barcelona, Club Friendlies match on TV?

The Arsenal vs Barcelona, Club Friendlies match will not be televised live in India.

What are the probable XIs of Arsenal vs Barcelona Club Friendlies match?

Arsenal Probable XI – Aaron Ramsdale; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Kieran Tierney; Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli.

Barcelona Probable XI – Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Inigo Martinez, Marcos Alonso, Sergi Roberto, Oriol Romeu, Pedri, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Gavi.