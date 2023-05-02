Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How to Watch Premier League 2022-23 Coverage on TV And Online in India?

Arsenal will be without defender William Saliba when the Gunners take the field against Chelsea in Premier League on Wednesday. The London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal will now be aiming for third consecutive league game win against the Blues for the first time since 2003 to 2004. Apart from Saliba, Arsenal will also miss the services of midfielder Mohamed Elneny and defender Takehiro Tomiyasu due to injuries.

Arsenal’s ambition of winning the Premier League this season suffered a major jolt after conceding a defeat at the hands of defending champions Manchester City. Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta, however, feels that the race for the domestic league title is not over yet.

The Emirates-based side are now placed in second position in the Premier League standings.

Chelsea’s condition has not been quite pleasant this season. They will come into the game without securing a point in their last five matches across all competitions. Frank Lampard’s men now occupy the 12th spot on the Premier League points table.

When will the Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea will be played on May 3, Wednesday.

Where will the Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

What time will the Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 match start?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea will begin at 12:30 am IST.

How to live stream Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 match?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar in India.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 match on TV?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

What are the Predicted XIs of Arsenal vs Chelsea?

Arsenal predicted starting line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli

Chelsea predicted starting line-up: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, Enzo Fernandez, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, N’Golo Kante, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling

