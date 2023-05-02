CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Met Gala 2023Virat KohliGT vs DCKarnataka Elections
Home » Football » Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How to Watch Premier League 2022-23 Coverage on TV And Online in India?
2-MIN READ

Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How to Watch Premier League 2022-23 Coverage on TV And Online in India?

Published By: Feroz Khan

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 17:20 IST

London

Check here Arsenal vs Chelsea live streaming details. (AP Photo)

Check here Arsenal vs Chelsea live streaming details. (AP Photo)

Check out the live streaming details for the Arsenal and Chelsea Premier League 2022-23 match to be played at the Emirates Stadium in London

Arsenal will be without defender William Saliba when the Gunners take the field against Chelsea in Premier League on Wednesday. The London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal will now be aiming for third consecutive league game win against the Blues for the first time since 2003 to 2004. Apart from Saliba, Arsenal will also miss the services of midfielder Mohamed Elneny and defender Takehiro Tomiyasu due to injuries.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Arsenal’s ambition of winning the Premier League this season suffered a major jolt after conceding a defeat at the hands of defending champions Manchester City. Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta, however, feels that the race for the domestic league title is not over yet.

The Emirates-based side are now placed in second position in the Premier League standings.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

Chelsea’s condition has not been quite pleasant this season. They will come into the game without securing a point in their last five matches across all competitions. Frank Lampard’s men now occupy the 12th spot on the Premier League points table.

When will the Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea will be played on May 3, Wednesday.

Where will the Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 match be played?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

What time will the Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 match start?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea will begin at 12:30 am IST.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

How to live stream Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 match?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar in India.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 match on TV?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.

What are the Predicted XIs of Arsenal vs Chelsea?

Arsenal predicted starting line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli

Chelsea predicted starting line-up: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, Enzo Fernandez, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, N’Golo Kante, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

About the Author
Feroz Khan
Feroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over a decade and specialises in digital media. He writes mainly on cricke...Read More
Tags:
  1. Arsenal vs Chelsea
  2. Premier League
  3. Premier League 2022-23
first published:May 02, 2023, 17:20 IST
last updated:May 02, 2023, 17:20 IST