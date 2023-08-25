Arsenal vs Fulham Live Football Streaming For Premier League Match: How to Watch Arsenal vs Fulham Coverage on TV And Online

Arsenal will face Fulham in the Premier League (PL) this Saturday. The Gunners have won both of their last fixtures and are currently in the third position on the table. They will be hoping to continue their good form deep into the league. They also recently beat the defending PL champions in the FA Community Shield final.

The PL clash will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London on Saturday. Fulham have secured one win in the two games they have played so far. They will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against Brentford in the last game.

Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka scored a goal each to secure Arsenal’s victory in their opening game. Their next game against Crystal Palace was a heated affair that saw Martin Odegaard convert a penalty in the 53rd minute to give the Gunners a breakthrough. Takehiro Tomiyasu saw a red card in minute 67 bringing down Arsenal to 10 men but the Gunners were able to hold off their lead, securing three crucial points.

Fulham recorded a clean victory in their opening PL game against Everton off a 73rd-minute finish from Bobby De Cordova. However, they could not continue their winning run in the second game, conceding three goals against Brighton. Things worsened for Fulham after Tim Ream got a red card which will cause him to miss his next game.

Ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Arsenal and Fulham; here is all you need to know:

What date Premier League match between Arsenal and Fulham will be played?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Fulham will be played on August 26, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League match Arsenal vs Fulham be played?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Fulham will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

What time will the Premier League match between Arsenal and Fulham begin?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Fulham will start at 7:30 PM IST on August 26, Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Arsenal vs Fulham Premier League match?

Arsenal vs Fulham match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Select Network in India.

How do I watch Arsenal vs Fulham Premier League match live streaming?

Arsenal vs Fulham match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV apps in India.

What are the Probable XIs of Arsenal and Fulham For the Premier League game?

Arsenal Probable XI: Aaron Ramsdale, Thomas Partey, Ben White, Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Marinelli, Eddie Nketiah

Fulham Probable XI: Berd Leno, Kenny Tete, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson, Tosin Adarabioyo, Harrison Reed, Sasa Lukic, Andreas Pereira, Harry Wilson, Raul Jimenez, Bobby De Cordova-Reid