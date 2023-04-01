Arsenal vs Leeds United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Arsenal will play against Leeds United in their upcoming Premier League fixture. The match is slated to be hosted at the iconic Emirates Stadium on April 2.

Arsenal, with 69 points in 28 games, sit comfortably at the top of the table. At this stage, the Gunners are eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City. Mikel Arteta’s boys are now enjoying a great spell and will head into the home fixture to clinch their seventh consecutive victory. In their last Premier League assignment, Arsenal outclassed Crystal Palace at their home, winning the match 4-1.

Leeds United, on the other hand, are quite far from the title race this season. They are currently reeling at 14th place in the league table with just 6 victories in 27 appearances.

In the Arsenal fixture, Leeds will miss the service of forward Wilfried Gnonto, who sustained an ankle injury during Italy’s victory over Malta in the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. Leeds have been unbeaten in their last two Premier League games with the latest one against the Wolves ending 4-2 in their favour.

Ahead of the Premier League 2022-23 match between Arsenal and Leeds United, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Arsenal and Leeds United be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Arsenal and Leeds United will take place on April 1, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match Arsenal vs Leeds United be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Arsenal and Leeds United will be played at the Emirates Stadium in Arsenal.

At what time will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Arsenal and Leeds United begin?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Arsenal and Leeds United will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Arsenal vs Leeds United Premier League 2022-23 match?

Arsenal vs Leeds United match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Leeds United Premier League 2022-23 match?

Arsenal vs Leeds United match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

Arsenal vs Leeds United Possible Starting XI:

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Xhaka, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus

Leeds United Predicted Starting Line-up: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo, McKennie, Roca, Harrison, Aaronson, Sinisterra, Bamford

