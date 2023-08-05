Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Football Streaming For Community Shield: How to Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City on TV And Online

Arsenal and Manchester City will be up against each other in this year’s Community Shield on Sunday. The Community Shield fixture between Arsenal and Manchester City is scheduled to be played at Wembley Stadium in London.

Manchester City have already managed to win the FA Cup and the Premier League last season, and they would go on to win the Champions League as well. Pep Guardiola’s men will now be eyeing another silverware to continue their last season’s incredible run.

After losing the Premier League title race to Manchester City last season, the Gunners now have another opportunity of winning a trophy. Mikel Arteta’s side will be coming out with all guns blazing to win the Community Shield.

ALSO READ| Manchester United Officially Announce The Signing Of Rasmus Hojlund From Atalanta

Having spent the majority of the last season at the top of the Premier League table, Arsenal seemed poised to win the title. But they were eventually toppled by Manchester City. The Manchester-based side’s incredible squad depth and spectacular performances in recent times make them heavy favourites to win Sunday’s contest. It will certainly be interesting to see if Arsenal can come up with a spirited display to get the better of their Manchester rivals this time.

Ahead of Sunday’s Community Shield match between Arsenal and Manchester City; here is all you need to know:

What date will the Community Shield match between Arsenal and Manchester City be played?

The Community Shield between Arsenal and Manchester City will be played on August 6, Sunday.

Where will the Community Shield Arsenal vs Manchester City be played?

The Community Shield between Arsenal and Manchester City will be played at Wembley Stadium in London.

What time will the Community Shield between Arsenal and Manchester City begin?

The Community Shield between Arsenal and Manchester City will start at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Arsenal vs Manchester City Community Shield match?

Arsenal vs Manchester City match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch Arsenal vs Manchester City Community Shield live streaming?

Arsenal vs Manchester City match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

What are the Probable XIs of Arsenal and Manchester City For the Community Shield?

Arsenal Probable XI: Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Jurrien Timber, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli

Manchester City Probable XI: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, John Stones, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Mateo Kovacic, Jack Grealish, Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland