Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Live Football Streaming For Premier League: How to Watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Coverage on TV And Online

Arsenal are set to start their new Premier League campaign with a match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday. The Premier League game between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest is scheduled to be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

The Gunners will head into the game having clinched the Community Shield. Mikel Arteta’s men got the better of mighty Manchester City to win the trophy. Arsenal finished their last season’s Premier League campaign in the second spot. They managed to secure a win against La Liga champions FC Barcelona in their preseason campaign. Arsenal are in a rich vein of form having won each of their last three matches.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest did not have an impressive domestic league outing last season. They finished at the 16th spot in the Premier League last season. They have been winless in their last four pre-season friendlies.

Ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest be played?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest will be played on August 12, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League match Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest be played?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest will be played at Emirates Stadium in London.

At what time will the Premier League match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest begin?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest will start at 5:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match?

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Premier League match live streaming?

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

What are the Probable XIs of Arsenal and Nottingham Forest For the Premier League?

Arsenal Probable XI: Aaron Ramsdale, Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz

Nottingham Forest Probable XI: Ethan Horvath, Serge Aurier, Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Neco Williams, Orel Mangala, Danilo, Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi, Anthony Elanga