Arsenal vs Wolves Live Football Streaming For Premier League 2022-23: How to Watch Arsenal vs Wolves Coverage on TV And Online

Arsenal’s dream to win the Premier League title has been shattered with Manchester City beating them in the race to take home their fifth silverware in the last six seasons. The only positive that the Gunners could take from this season is the ticket to the Champions League. Arsenal will try to end their campaign on a positive note when they host Wolves in the final league game. The Emirates Stadium will host the contest on Sunday, May 28. Arsenal will head to the home game on the back of two consecutive defeats with the latest one coming against Nottingham Forest.

Wolves are now confirmed for participating in the top tier in the coming season. They were under a relegation threat midway through the league but Julen Lopetegui’s side displayed commendable fighting spirit to come out of the drop zone. Wolves are now at No 13 in the Premier League standings with 41 points. They were held to a 1-1 draw by a relegation-threatened Everton in the last appearance and will look to get back on the winning track against Arsenal.

Ahead of Sunday’s Premier League 2022-23 match between Arsenal and Wolves, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Arsenal and Wolves be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Arsenal and Wolves will take place on May 28, Sunday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match Arsenal vs Wolves be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Arsenal and Wolves will be played at Emirates Stadium.

At what time will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Arsenal and Wolves begin?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Arsenal and Wolves will begin at 9 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Arsenal vs Wolves Premier League 2022-23 match?

The Arsenal vs Wolves match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Wolves Premier League 2022-23 match?

The Arsenal vs Wolves match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

Arsenal vs Wolves Possible Starting XI:

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Ramsdale, White, Kiwior, Magalhaes, Tierney, Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka, Saka, Jesus, Trossard

Wolves Predicted Starting Line-up: Sa, Semedo, Collins, Dawson, T. Gomes; Traore, Neves, J. Gomes, Nunes, Sarabia, Hwan