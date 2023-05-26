As AFC Richmond Face Manchester City, Pep Guardiola Makes Acting Debut in Ted Lasso

Premier League fans were sent into a frenzy after Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola made his acting debut in the popular television series Ted Lasso. Guardiola appeared in a brief cameo in the penultimate episode of Season 3 which revolves around a fictional Premier League game between Manchester City and Jason Sudeikis aka Ted Lasso-managed AFC Richmond. Apart from Guardiola, eagle-eyed fans were able to spot some former Premier League players in the same scene.

Jay Bothroyd and George Elokobi featured as City footballers when Guardiola’s boys were coming out of the tunnel. Bothroyd spent a significant period of his career at Queen’s Park Rangers, while Elokobi represented Wolves during his career days. Soon after the episode was released, football enthusiasts were quick to recognise Bothroyd and Elokobi in the Manchester City colours.

Twitter got flooded with numerous reactions with fans congratulating the footballer duo for the new chapter of their career. A screenshot of the scene which showed Jay Bothroyd and George Elokobi entering the pitch soon became a trending topic on the microblogging app.

Jay Bothroyd and George Elokobi posing as Man City players on Ted Lasso.WTF?! pic.twitter.com/cvNM301jA8 — Barstool Football (@StoolFootball) May 25, 2023

Jay Bothroyd and George Elokobi posing as Man City players on Ted Lasso. Hahahah pic.twitter.com/6lEBPLBuyb— Dave (@daveazzopardi) May 24, 2023

Jay Bothroyd and George Elokobi posing as Man City players on Ted Lasso.WTF?! pic.twitter.com/pGOHJBxP9U — Formula_NL (@Formula_NL) May 25, 2023

Ted Lasso’s AFC Richmond outclassed Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in that fictional face-off, winning the crucial fixture 2-0. Following a thrilling battle between the two sides, Ted met Guardiola at the sidelines and shook hands. Ted first congratulated Guardiola for a “good game.” He then smilingly said, “Honestly speaking, you were a tough guy to beat, man.”

top videos

In reply, Guardiola, one of the best managers of European football, shelled out some golden words. “Don’t worry about the wins or losses. Just help these guys be at their best always on and off the pitch. At the end of the day, this is the most important thing,” Guardiola told Ted.

Coming out of the television screen, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City has already been crowned the Premier League Champions with one match still in hand. City has undoubtedly the dominant force in English club football and it is the club’s fifth title in the last six seasons. Giardiola’s boys have also secured a place in the Champions League final and will need to overcome Inter Millan to take the silverware home. The summit battle will be hosted at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on June 11.