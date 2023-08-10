As Juventus Pursue Lukaku, Ultras Voice Their Thoughts, Calling Him a 'Second Goalkeeper'

The Belgian striker, Romelu Lukaku, who was on loan at Inter Milan from Chelsea, looked set to return to Inter but the Italian giants were not happy when they found out that the Belgian had been in talks with fellow rival, Juventus as well.

However, Juventus fans have not been the biggest fan of the striker moving to Turin as they made their opinion very clear.

A group of Juventus ultras held up a banner outside the Allianz arena which was written in Italian saying, “Lukaku stays in Milan, we already have a second goalkeeper."

« Lukaku reste à Milan, nous avons déjà le second gardien » signée la Curva Sud 😅 pic.twitter.com/gnHeKIFao6— Juventus FR (@Juve_France) August 8, 2023

As of this moment, Lukaku has agreed terms with Juventus but it is the clubs who are yet to come to an agreement. Chelsea wants the services of Juventus striker, Dusan Vlahovic but Juventus want Lukaku and an additional 40 million Euro making the swap deal not viable for Chelsea. Lukaku has also rejected approaches from Saudi Arabia as the player hopes that he is able to continue in Europe for some more time.

The striker was among the memes after Inter’s loss in the Champions League finals against Manchester City where he unknowingly stopped the ball from going goal-bound thanks to the header from Federico Di Marco. But unfortunately, Lukaku managed to clear the ball unknowingly.

Lukaku has endured tough times ever since he made his big-money move to Chelsea after being one of Serie A’s top strikers in his first spell with Inter Milan. He returned to Inter on loan, after spending just one season with Chelsea but was not able to reach his peak as he did in his previous stint with the Nerazzurri.

READ MORE: FIGC Overturn Romelu Lukaku Ban in Statement Against Racism - News18

The forward has not been able to replicate a similar form for the Blues and lost the support of fans when he did his interview with Italian media well after his move to Chelsea was official which was meant to thank the Inter fans and his way of saying good-bye.

But after the recent transfer issues with Inter, club legend, Javier Zanetti spoke, “Seeing what Inter did for him we expected him to act differently, both as a player and also as a person. He has the right to go where he wants, it’s not about that, but he should’ve told us in time. Nobody is bigger than the club and building a squad we have to be careful about who goes into the locker room”