AS Roma vs AC Milan Live Football Streaming For Serie A 2022-23: How to Watch AS Roma vs AC Milan Coverage on TV And Online

Devastated by a humiliating loss to Atalanta, AS Roma are now gearing up for a bigger challenge. They will face off against AC Millan in their upcoming match in the Serie A. The match is slated to take place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on April 29. The on-field actions will kick off at 9:30 PM IST.

At this stage, both Roma and AC Millan are sharing the same points (56 points in 31 games) and goal difference (14) in the league table. It will be a fair opportunity for the winning side to better their chance for a Champions League finish.

Roma were stunned by Atalanta in their last league appearance. They conceded three goals while Lorenzo Pellegrini was Roma’s only scorer. AC Millan could secure three points in their previous match played at San Siro. They got the better of Lecce with Rafael Leao being the game-changer. The Portuguese international netted a brace in the hosts’ dominating 2-0 win.

Ahead of Saturday’s Serie A 2022-23 match between AS Roma and AC Milan; here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A 2022-23 match between AS Roma and AC Milan will be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between AS Roma and AC Milan will take place on April 29, Saturday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match AS Roma vs AC Milan be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between AS Roma and AC Milan will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match between AS Roma and AC Milan begin?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between AS Roma and AC Milan will begin at 9:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast AS Roma vs AC Milan Serie A 2022-23 match?

AS Roma vs AC Milan match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the AS Roma vs AC Milan Serie A 2022-23 match?

AS Roma vs AC Milan match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

AS Roma vs AC Milan Possible Starting XI:

AS Roma Predicted Starting Line-up: Patricio, Mancini, Kumbulla, Ibanez, Zalewski, Cristante, Matic, Spinazzola, Pellegrini, El Shaarawy, Abraham

AC Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Maignan, Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez, Tonali, Krunic, Diaz, Bennacer, Leao, Giroud

