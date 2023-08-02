Asnu Fati Helps Barcelona Beat AC Milan in Pre-season Friendly

In the capital of gambling, Las Vegas, Xavi Hernandez’s roll of the dice in the second half with a string of substitutions paid off handsomely as Ansu Fati, one of the players to appear after the break, scored the only goal of the game to defeat AC Milan. The 1-0 win allows the blaugranes to leave American soil with a record of two wins and a defeat from their three games in the USA.

Despite seven changes to the team with regards to the win at the weekend in Dallas in El Clasico, Barca found their rhythm early in the Allegiant Stadium against the Italians. In the opening fifteen minutes Kounde struck the post and Ferran also had an opportunity from the rebound.

AC Milan, on the ropes early on, slowly worked themselves into the contest and Barcelona keeper Inaki Pena made an excellent save to deny Reijnders. The blaugrana 13 was called into action again just before the break to prevent the dangerous Leão giving the Italians the lead at half time.

Xavi Hernandez shuffled his pack in the second half with Balde, Sergi Roberto, De Jong, Lewandowski and Ansu Fati all coming on. Number 10 Ansu was the one who sparked the game into life with a brilliant curling effort to beat keeper Maignan after good work from fellow substitute Balde.

The goal revived the game as a contest. Araujo thought he had added a second but the offside flag was raised to dampen the celebrations. Leão created a chance for Reijnders to equalise but the Milan midfielder scuffed his shot wide. Sixteen-year-old Lamine Yamal also appeared to show glimpses of his talent, curling a shot just wide with Ansu also coming close to adding a second.

In the final minutes of the game Xavi gave first team debuts to Alex Valle and Mika Faye with Aleix Garrido also appearing. A show of youth to end a tour for the blaugranes that started slowly only to build to a winning finale.

“It was the best game of the tour. We’ve seen a great Barca. We did not play well against Arsenal, we improved against Real Madrid and today we saw a great Barça," Xavi said after the win.