Home » Football » Aston Villa Defender Tyrone Mings Set to Undergo Surgery After Injury Against Newcastle United
1-MIN READ

Aston Villa Defender Tyrone Mings Set to Undergo Surgery After Injury Against Newcastle United

Published By: Amar Sunil Panicker

AFP

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 15:57 IST

United Kingdom (UK)

Tyrone Mings - AFP

Tyrone Mings - AFP

The defender was forced to be stretchered off in the first half of the game after a collision with Newcastle's striker, Alexander Isak.

The England international and central defender for Aston Villa, Tyrone Mings is set to be sidelined and conduct surgery after suffering a serious injury during Villa’s opening fixture against Newcastle United.

The English defender had to be stretchered off in the first half of the game where Villa were defeated by Newcastle 5-1 at St James’ Park after a collision with the Swedish striker, Alexander Isak.

Villa said the 30-year-old centre-back faces a “lengthy rehabilitation".

Mings’ injury is another blow for Unai Emery’s side just days after Emiliano Buendia was sidelined for up to eight months with a knee ligament injury.

“Aston Villa can confirm that Tyrone Mings has sustained a significant knee injury," a club statement said on Monday.

“The England international was stretchered off from the field after damaging his knee during the first half of Villa’s match at Newcastle United on Saturday.

“The defender has undergone scans and will, unfortunately, require surgery ahead of a lengthy rehabilitation process."

Mings, who signed from Bournemouth in 2018, has missed just 12 Premier League games since Villa were promoted to the top tier in 2019.

Newcastle posted on Twitter in response to Villa’s update: “Wishing you a speedy recovery, @TyroneMings".

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
