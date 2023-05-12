Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Match Live?

Aston Villa will host Tottenham Hotspur for a riveting fixture of the Premier League on May 13. Tottenham will travel to Villa Park with a renewed sense of confidence in the Premier League. Ryan Mason’s side bounced back from a crushing defeat against Liverpool by overcoming Crystal Palace 1-0.

Although the Champions League looks a little too far away, Spurs can still play Europa League next season. Furthermore, the Lilywhites have to contend with a six-point gap between them and Manchester United. A win against Aston Villa will go a long way in ensuring that they stay close to United and in the race for Champions League qualification.

However, the North London club has an average away record of late. This would certainly encourage Aston Villa to bring their A-game on Saturday.

Ahead of the match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur be played?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur will be played on May 13.

Where will the match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur be played?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Villa Park in Birmingham.

What time will the match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur begin?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on May 13.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur?

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Probable Starting Line-ups:

Aston Villa Probable Starting Line-up: Emiliano Martinez, Ashley Young, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alex Moreno, Jacob Ramsey, Douglas Luiz, Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn, Ollie Watkins, Emiliano Buendia

Tottenham Hotspur Probable Starting Line-up: Fraser Forster; Cristian Romero, Emerson, Ben Davies; Pedro Porro, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Oliver Skipp, Ivan Perisic; Richarlison, Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son