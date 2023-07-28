Atalanta Consider Spiking Rasmus Hojlund Asking Price Amid PSG, Manchester United Bids

Italian club Atalanta are reportedly considering raising their asking price for Rasmus Hojlund after Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) bids. According to Italian publication TuttoMercatoWeb, Atalanta have further “raised the bar” for their forward, demanding around €70 to €75 million. Meanwhile, Sky Sports suggests that the Italian club are seeking £59.8 million plus another £8.5 million in add-ons. Manchester United are currently unwilling to go beyond the £60 million valuation of the player.

Due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) constraints and the strong urge not to overpay this summer, United are firm at the £51 million price tag for Hojlund. Amidst all the transfer drama, Ligue One club PSG have also made a bid of £43 million for Hojlund.

Rasmus Hojlund is a 20-year-old talent who has emerged as one of the prime targets for several clubs across Europe. The youngster has immense ability and prospects, making him the ideal candidate for a team like Manchester United. The Danish striker has played 34 games for Atalanta. In those 34 matches, Hojlund scored 10 goals and provided four assists. He also has impressive international stats where the player has scored 6 goals in 6 appearances for his country.

PSG are on the verge of losing Kylian Mbappe this summer. This means that the French club will require a replacement striker for the upcoming season, hence the Hojlund bid. Sky Sports suggest that Manchester United are optimistic about landing a deal with Rasmus Hojlund. They have had a good relationship with Alatanta since they negotiated for Amad Diallo in 2021. The Red Devils also recently completed the signings of former Chelsea star Mason Mount and Cameroon international Andre Onana. The club did not exceed their maximum budget when signing those players in the transfer window. They would be looking forward to continuing the same trend in the Hojlund transfer saga.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Manchester United left a gaping hole in the attacking front. The English club has been in search of a striker ever since the start of the transfer window. Erik ten Hag also put 13 of his players on sale as he seeks a complete revamp of his squad, ahead of the 2023-24 season. It has been reported that Hojlund could join Old Trafford ahead of their opening Premier League game against the Wolves on August 14.