Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Live La Liga: How to Watch Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid Coverage on TV And Online

Real Madrid will face Athletic Bilbao in their first match of the La Liga on Sunday, August 13 at Bilbao’s home ground. Both teams have had a good preseason run. Real Madrid is one of the contenders in the league whereas Athletic Bilbao needs to better their game this season.

Real Madrid finished the second spot behind the eventual champions and their arch-rivals Barcelona. They got a huge blow just before the start of the season as their main goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois suffered an ACL injury and his future this season is uncertain.

Athletic Bilbao on the other hand, has finished outside the top 6 in the last season and failed to secure European qualification they will be looking to better their performance and will want to start strong in the first match of the season

When will the Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, La Liga match be played?

The Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will be played on Sunday, August 13.

Where will the Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, La Liga match be played?

The Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will be played at the San Manes Barria, Bilbao.

What time will the Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, La Liga match be played?

The Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will start at 1:00 AM IST.

How to live stream Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, La Liga match?

The Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website in India.

How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, La Liga match on TV?

The Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, La Liga match will be televised on Sports 18 in India.

What are the probable XIs of Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid La Liga match?

Real Madrid Predicted XI – Andriy Lunin, Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, Anotonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI – Unai Simon, Oscar De Marcos, Yeray Alvarez, Dani Vivian, Inigo Lekue, Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Mikel Vesga, Nico Williams, Oihan Sancet, Iker Muniain; Inaki Williams