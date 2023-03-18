ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Super League Final Live Coverage on Live TV Online

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming: Following some enthralling battles among 11 teams, the Indian Super League (ISL) has got its two finalists. The title bout will see ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC crossing swords to take the coveted trophy home. The final match is slated to be hosted on March 18 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

In an effort to add another crown to their rich history, Mohun Bagan will head to the game to clinch the ISL trophy for the first time. On the other hand, Bengaluru will aim to regain their stature as one of the dominating sides of the tournament as they will hunt for their second ISL title.

Bengaluru entered this year’s ISL in red-hot form, arriving on the back of the Durand Cup victory. The Sunil Chhetri-led side finished in fourth place in the league thus securing their place in the playoffs. The Blues defeated Kerala Blasters 1-0 in a controversial game courtesy of skipper Chhetri’s goal. Their battle against table-topper Mumbai City FC in the semifinal was a close one, which was decided through a penalty shootout in the second leg.

Mohan Bagan finished third in the league table and eliminated Odisha in the playoffs. They clashed against Hyderabad FC in the knockout round. With both legs ending in a goalless draw, the Kolkata giants edged past the reigning champions in the second face-off, winning the tiebreaker.

Ahead of Saturday’s Indian Super League Final match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC; here is all you need to know:

What date Indian Super League Final match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be played?

The Indian Super League Final match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will take place on March 18, Saturday.

Where will the Indian Super League Final match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC be played?

The Indian Super League Final match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will be played at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.

What time will the Indian Super League Final match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC begin?

The Indian Super League Final match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League Final match?

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League Final match?

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Possible Starting XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith (GK), Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (C), Brendan Hamill, Asish Rai, Glan Martins, Carl McHugh, Federico Gallego, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos, Liston Colaco

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK & C), Roshan Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan, Alan Costa, Prabir Das, Parag Shrivas, Rohit Kumar, Suresh Wangjam, Javier Hernandez, Roy Krishna, Siva Narayanan

