ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Super League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

ATK Mohun Bagan is all prepared to host Hyderabad FC for the second leg of the Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final. The high-voltage encounter is slated to take place on March 13 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. The earlier battle between these two could not decide a winner as the first leg ended in a goalless draw. Therefore, both teams are gearing up to bring out their A-game in the upcoming match in an effort to book a ticket for this year’s ISL final, which is scheduled for March 18.

Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad demonstrated their best defensive strategy in the previous game. The 90-minute play saw them sharing almost equal ball possession, even though the hosts kicked off the match on a higher note. The Hyderabad-based franchise knocked at the opposition’s defence several times in the first half.

However, Mohun Bagan managed to grab the momentum soon as they put the Hyderabad backline to a real test in the remaining phase. The Maidan giants registered their first shot on target late in the first half but went very close to breaking the deadlock with Pritam Kotal’s shot rattling the crossbar. In the second leg, Mohun Bagan will start a step forward than Hyderabad due to their home advantage.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC will take place on March 13, Monday.

Where will the Indian Super League match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

At what time will the Indian Super League match ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC begin?

The Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Indian Super League match?

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Indian Super League match?

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC match will also be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Possible Starting XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Slavko Damjanovic, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Hugo Boumous, Carl McHugh, Liston Colaco, Dimitri Petratos, Manvir Singh

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Odei Onaindia, Borja Herrera, Mohammad Yasir, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu

