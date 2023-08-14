CHANGE LANGUAGE
Atletico Madrid vs Granada Live La Liga: How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Granada Coverage on TV And Online

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 15:36 IST

Madrid, Spain

Check out the live streaming details for the Atletico Madrid vs Granada La Liga match to be played at the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid.

Granada will face Atletico Madrid in their first match of the La Liga on Tuesday, August 15 at the Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. Both teams are looking good and will be looking to start their campaign in a positive way.

Atletico Madrid is emerging as one of the teams to beat in the tournament if they perform up to their potential. Last Season they finished in the third spot just 11 points behind the eventual champions Barcelona.

Granada is making a comeback to the senior division this season after securing their spot as the Segunda Division champions. They will be looking for better results and making an impact this season. They are a strong team and can give a good fight to any team.

Atletico Madrid will enter the match as the clear favourites to win the match and start the campaign positively. They are one of the contenders in La Liga this season and would like to prove a point in their first match.

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Granada, La Liga match be played?

The Atletico Madrid vs Granada, La Liga match will be played on Tuesday, August 15.

Where will the Atletico Madrid vs Granada, La Liga match be played?

The Atletico Madrid vs Granada, La Liga match will be played at the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid.

What time will the Atletico Madrid vs Granada, La Liga match be played?

The Atletico Madrid vs Granada, La Liga match will start at 1:00 AM IST.

How to live stream Atletico Madrid vs Granada, La Liga match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Granada, La Liga match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website in India.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Granada, La Liga match on TV?

The Atletico Madrid vs Granada, La Liga match will be televised on Sports 18 in India.

What are the probable XIs of Atletico Madrid vs Granada La Liga match?

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI – Jan Oblak, Caglar Soyuncu, Stefan Savic, Mario Hermoso, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Carrasco, Antoinie Griezmann, Memphis Depay

Granada Predicted XI – Andre Ferreira, Victor Diaz, Miguel Rubio, Ignasi Miquel, Carlos Neva, Oscar Melendo, Gerard Gumbau, Gonzalo Villar, Njegos Puertas, Myrto Uzuni, Jose Callejon

