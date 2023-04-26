Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match Live

Atletico Madrid will have qualification for next season’s Champions League in mind when they host Mallorca at the iconic Cívitas Metropolitano on Wednesday. Diego Simeone’s side are coming into this match after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Barcelona in their last match. But Atletico Madrid will almost seal their qualification if they win against Mallorca.

Real Betis had also lost during the weekend. So there is a 12-points gap between Real Betis and Atletico. However, a loss against Mallorca will place Atletico in a tricky situation.

On the other hand, Mallorca clinched a 3-1 home win over Getafe CF in its last game on April 23. Lee Kang-in had scored two goals in that match and will be the key player on Wednesday as well. Mallorca will take heart from that performance and will back themselves to cause an upset against Atletico Madrid.

Ahead of the match between Atletico Madrid and Mallorca, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Mallorca be played?

The La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Mallorca will be played on April 26, Wednesday.

Where will the La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Mallorca be played?

The La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Mallorca will be played at the Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

What time will the La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Mallorca begin?

The La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Mallorca will begin at 11:00 pm IST on April 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast the La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Mallorca?

The La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Mallorca will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Mallorca?

The La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Mallorca will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Atletico Madrid Probable Starting Line-up: Oblak; Witsel, Gimenez, Mario Hermoso; Molina, Marcos Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Carrasco; Morata, Griezmann

Mallorca Probable Starting Line-up: Rajkovic; Sanchez, Valjent, Copete, Hadzikadunic, Pablo Maffeo; Manu Morlanes, Baba, Lee Kang-in; Muriqi, Ndiaye

