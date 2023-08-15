Australia vs England Live Football Streaming For FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: How to Watch Australia vs England Coverage on TV And Online

Co-hosts Australia will hope to continue their dreamy run in the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup when they appear in the semi-final game against England. Despite being placed below England in the FIFA rankings, the Matildas will certainly head to the game as the favourites, thanks to the support from the home crowd. The match, which will be hosted at the Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 16, is anticipated to see an attendance of over 80,000 fans. England will also try to make the most out of the contest and book a ticket to the World Cup final for the first time in history.

Australia qualified for the knockout stage as the top team of Group B, while England also finished in first place in Group D. The Matildas overcame the Round of 16 quite easily, picking up a 2-0 victory over Denmark. But they had to struggle hard in the quarter-final against France. Since no team could break the deadlock during the 120-minute play, the winner had to be decided via a penalty shootout, which Australia won 7-6. Meanwhile, England clashed against Colombia in the previous stage. The Three Lions conceded a goal in the first half but bounced back well to register a 2-1 victory.

Ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match between Australia and England; here is all you need to know:

On what date will the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match between Australia and England be played?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match between Australia and England will take place on August 16, Wednesday.

Where will the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match Australia vs England be played?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match between Australia and England will be played at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in Sydney.

At what time will the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match between Australia and England begin?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match between Australia and England will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs England FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match?

Australia vs England match will be televised on the Doordarshan Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Australia vs England FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match?

The Australia vs England match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

Australia vs England Possible Starting XI:

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up:Arnold, Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy, Catley, Raso, Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Foord, Van Egmond, Fowler.

England Predicted Starting Line-up:Mary Earps, Jess Carter, Millie Bright, Alex Greenwood, Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway, Rachel Daly, Ella Toone, Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp