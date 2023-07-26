Australia vs Nigeria Live Football Streaming For FIFA Women's World Cup Game: How to Watch Australia vs Nigeria Coverage on TV And Online

Australia will be hoping to double their points in Group B of the Women’s World Cup by securing a victory against Nigeria. One game into the World Cup, both teams have managed to remain undefeated.

Suncorp Stadium in Milton, Australia, will host the group-stage match on July 27. Nigeria are still looking for their first victory at the marquee event. The Super Falcons must be getting ready to storm the tournament by hoping to pull off an early upset against the Aussies at the World Cup.

Australia Women picked their first win in their first game of the World Cup against the Republic of Ireland. The Aussies registered 13 shots in the game, two of which were on target. Their goal came off a penalty that was scored by Stephanie Catley in the 52nd minute of the game.

Nigeria took on Canada in their first match at the Women’s World Cup. Canada dominated the majority of the proceedings but Nigeria held firm to win a single point in the group stage so far.

Australia are certainly the better team in the group-stage clash scheduled on Thursday. It would be interesting to see if Nigeria can overcome their first major challenge of the World Cup.

Ahead of Thursday’s FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Australia and Nigeria; here is all you need to know:

What date FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Australia and Nigeria will be played?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Australia and Nigeria will be played on July 27, Thursday.

Where will the FIFA Women’s World Cup match Australia vs Nigeria be played?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Australia and Nigeria will be played at Suncorp Stadium in Milton, Australia.

What time will the FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Australia and Nigeria begin?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Australia and Nigeria will start at 3:30 PM IST on July 27, Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs Nigeria FIFA Women’s World Cup match?

Australia vs Nigeria match will be telecasted on the DD Sports Network in India.

How do I watch Australia vs Nigeria FIFA Women’s World Cup match live streaming?

Australia vs Nigeria match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

What are the Probable XIs of Australia and Nigeria For the FIFA Women’s World Cup game?

Australia Probable XI: Mackenzie Arnold, Ellie Carpenter, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Steph Catley, Hayley Raso, Katrina Gorry, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Cortnee Vine, Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler

Nigeria Probable XI: Chiamaka Nnadozie, Michelle Alozie, Osinachi Ohale, Oluwatosin Demehin, Ashleigh Plumptre, Halimatu Ayinde, Christy Ucheibe, Ifeoma Onumonu, Toni Payne, Rasheedat Ajibade, Asisat Oshoala