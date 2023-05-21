Auxerre vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ligue 1 Match Live

Paris Saint-Germain will travel to the Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps for a crucial Ligue 1 match against Auxerre on Monday. PSG could potentially clinch title glory if they win against their hosts. While Christophe Galtier’s side is comfortably sitting at the top of the table, Auxerre is languishing at the 16th place, just one point clear of the dreaded dotted line.

The minnows have only managed to secure two points from the last 12 on offer in the top division and will be the underdogs on Monday. Furthermore, the fact that Les Parisiens had thrashed Auxerre 5-0 at the Parc des Princes in November 2022 means that few will bet against the defending champions.

But Auxerre will take heart from the fact that PSG hasn’t won any of their three Ligue 1 contests at this venue since a 2-1 triumph in the 2008-09 campaign.

Ahead of the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Auxerre, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Auxerre be played?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Auxerre will be played on May 22, Monday.

Where will the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Auxerre be played?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Auxerre will be played at the Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps.

What time will the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Auxerre begin?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Auxerre will begin at 12:15 am IST on May 22.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Auxerre?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Auxerre will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Auxerre?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Auxerre will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioCinema app.

Auxerre Predicted Starting Line-up: Radu; Raveloson, Jubal, Jeanvier, I. Toure, Mensah; B. Toure, M’Changama, Massengo; Hein, Niang

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Donnarumma; Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos; Zaire-Emery, Ruiz, Verratti, Bernat; Messi, Ekitike, Mbappe