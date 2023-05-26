AZ Alkmaar Issues 43 Stadium Bans Following Fan Attack on West Ham Players' Families

Dutch Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar has issued 43 stadium bans after hooligans attacked West Ham fans following a Europa Conference League semi-final.

Hooded AZ fans tried to storm the area reserved for friends and family of the West Ham players and management after the game on May 19.

“AZ has now issued 43 stadium bans in response to last week’s disturbances. It concerns visitors who were involved in the misconduct surrounding the European semi-final in Alkmaar," the club said in a statement late Thursday.

“It is by no means excluded that even more local stadium bans will be imposed."

The club said a criminal investigation by Dutch authorities was still underway.

Dutch police have arrested 14 people so far over the incident.

AZ said they were also discussing measures “with the relevant authorities" ahead of Sunday’s Eredivisie clash with PSV Eindhoven.

“The starting point is that the many thousands of well-intentioned AZ supporters must be able to experience a pleasant match visit," it said.

The violence erupted after Pablo Fornals’ stoppage-time goal sealed a 1-0 victory that booked the Hammers’ first European final appearance for 47 years.

West Ham manager David Moyes admitted he was concerned for the safety of his family.

The Netherlands has been dealing with a surge in football violence involving more than a dozen serious incidents this year.